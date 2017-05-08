LEGO Robot Dance Academy Recital held in Garden City

Garden City (WSAV) – Live Oak Public Libraries is hosting a LEGO Robot Dance Academy Recital. The event began at 5:30PM and is the culmination of an 8-week LEGO Mindstorms EV3 Robot Dance Academy workshop series at the Garden City Library.

Live Oak Public Libraries received a S.T.E.A.M. (Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) focused grant to support this hands-on learning program. The $5000 award was from the Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC), a division of the American Library Association.

The ALSC Strengthening Communities Through Libraries grant was made possible through a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which funded a partnership between Garden City Library and the Savannah Coastal Empire Society of Women Engineers (SCESWE). The 8-week long class taught students how to build a robot and then program the robot to dance through code. The SCESWE provided 11 volunteers who gave nearly 50 volunteer hours over the course of the training.

Students from grades 4-8 in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties participated in educational sessions held at the Garden City Library from March-May . The Robot Dance Academy Recital is the final event in the program and allowed the students to celebrate their accomplishments, show off their new skills, and of course have a little fun too.