FLORIDA (WESH) A 10-year-old girl is recovering after surviving an alligator attack at a Florida park.

An alligator bit the 10-year-old girl on the leg as she sat in shallow water in Lake Mary Jane Saturday at Orange County’s Moss Park, wildlife officials said.

The girl was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 9-foot gator bit her on her knee and calf.

Authorities later trapped the alligator.

