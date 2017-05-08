FBI joins search for missing SC girl

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C.  (WSAV) – The FBI has now joined the search for a missing 8-year-old girl whose mother was found dead in their Marlboro County home Friday.

Officers are trying to find 8-year-old Ayana Lowery.
The girl’s mother, Ella Shantrica Lowery, was  discovered by officers Friday morning. It has not been announced how the mother died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers say they were able to locate the woman’s young son alive, but they have not been able to locate Ayana.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to call 911.

 

