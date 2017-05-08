City launches online survey for community input on tourism

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is in the process of developing a Tourism Management Plan with the goal of balancing resident needs with industry interests while preserving the authenticity of Savannah’s historic district. To engage the community and receive input from all stakeholders, the City is launching an online survey. The survey is available at www.savannahga.gov/tourismmanagementplan and closes on May 14.

The Tourism Management Plan represents a unique partnership with the Downtown Neighborhood Association, Visit Savannah and Historic Savannah Foundation who each contributed $5,000 while the Tourism Leadership Council provided $1,500. The City provided $16,900 to the project and secured a $10,000 competitive grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Johanna Favrot Fund for Historic Preservation.