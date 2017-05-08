BREAKING: Savannah High assistant principal arrested for sexually assaulting student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a Savannah High student, 16. The assault occurred off-campus at the end of January 2017, and was reported May 1.

Investigators identified Savannah High Assistant Principal Marvin Johnson, 43, as the suspect in this case. Johnson turned himself in to police today, May 8, without incident. He is charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

This incident remains under investigation by SVU.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.