UPDATE: Names released in Saturday’s double homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – UPDATE: The deceased have been identified at Desmond Lanier, 25, and Clarence Fleming, 23. Lanier was deceased at the scene. Fleming was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

___________________________________________________________________

Savannah, GA (WSAV) — Metro police tell us a double homicide happened at Georgia and Mississippi Streets, Friday night, may 6, around 10:45 p.m.

Both adult male victims were shot while inside a car, driving on Mississippi Street. One died at the scene, the other en route to the hospital.

Police do not yet have any further information on the victims or any possible suspects, but they do not believe this was a random shooting.

We will bring you any updates as soon as they become available.