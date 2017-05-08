Bluffton, SC – This year’s Bluffton Bobcats soccer team rewrote the history books by making it to the Lower State Championship for the first time in school history. This year’s squad has done it with an unbelievable offense that scores over 5 goals per game.
Bluffton Makes 1st Lower State Championship Appearance
