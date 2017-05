Yemassee (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death.

They responded to a wrecked truck on Rosemary and Frontage Roads in Jasper County Friday, May 5.

We’re told they found 31-year-old Darrell Hamilton of Yemassee, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle, shot to death.

Authorities have not released a possible motive or made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 726-7777.