PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – The deadline for in-person absentee voting in Port Royal special election is getting close. May 15 is the deadline, so voters have just one week left.

Port Royal residents have the opportunity to cast their vote at the registration office in Beaufort on John Gault Road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Click the link below to take a look at the sample ballot for the upcoming election.

Port Royal Town Council Special Election – Sample Ballot