Woman shot, injured near Savannah nightclub

Around 1:15 Sunday morning SCMPD responded to a residence in the 600 block of 31st Street on a report of a woman who had been shot.

The woman had been out with friends at Nettie’s Lounge, 800 Paulsen Street, according to police. After hearing a loud “pop” the woman noticed blood on her dress and shoes. She realized she had been shot and returned home to contact police.

The woman was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect description at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.