Wildfires spread in Southern Georgia, homes evacuated

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) – Seventy-nine people in St. George in Georgia’s southernmost county have been evacuated after a wildfire in the Okefenokee Swamp began encroaching onto private property.

West Mims Public Information Officer Michael Davis told The Associated Press on Saturday evening that firefighters will be battling the blaze, on the Georgia-Florida line, through the night. Davis says that there are 60 bulldozers, eight helicopters and three heavy air tankers on the scene to help fight the fire in the tiny, rural town.

The wildfire started by lightning on April 6 and has since burned more than 150 square miles (389 sq. kilometers) on public lands.

