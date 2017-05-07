Silent protest to be held Monday after consecutive violent weekends in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Mothers of Murdered sons Savannah plan to protest what they call silence by city leaders to address the violent weekends we have seen since late last month.

“In the span of what about three weeks, about seven people are gone,” says Lind Wilder-Bryan who is with the Mothers of Murdered sons group.

Three weekends in a row now someone has been shot and killed somewhere in Savannah.

“The body count keeps increasing because we are not talking. I’m talking about real social injustices in this community, things that we can do to take our community back,” says Wilder-Bryan.

Linda Wilder-Bryan and women like her who have lost a son to gun violence is stepping back into activism. She plans to have dozens of women hold a silent protest at city hall Monday.

“Now when you ask them about crime, they don’t want to talk about crime, they want to talk about tourism and they say economic development for them is not economic development for us,” she adds.

Wilder-Bryan wants women to come together also on the fact that many women have been targets of the recent violent crimes.

“We’re going to stand there tomorrow, as many women as we can; mothers, sisters, aunts, grandmothers, neighbors, friends at city hall and say ‘now you should be talking,” says Wilder-Bryan.

Wilder-Bryan looks to gather people for the protest tomorrow afternoon around six.