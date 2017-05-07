Pet of the Week: Montana

Welcome to News 3’s newest segment, Pet of the Week. Each Sunday during our 9 o’clock show, we will feature an adoptable pet from One Love Animal Rescue.

Our Pet of the Week is Montana the 1.5 year old Black Lab Mix. Joining us this morning is One Love Volunteer Kayla Ek.

This handsome young man is looking for adventure! He loves the companionship of other dogs but will take an active family as well. He is a smart young man so he will do well with training. Montana loves his belly rubs! Up to date on vaccines and is neutered and micro-chipped.

Montana is in foster care, but is ready to find his forever home. Visit www.oneloveanimalresuce.com or email adoptme@oneloveanimalrescue.com