Metro Investigates Body Found in Vernon River

Body Found

 

Savannah — (WSAV)

Metro Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Vernon River.  Police responded to a home on Dancy Avenue in Vernonburg, after a resident saw a body floating in the river near their dock.  SCMPD with the assistance of the Chatham County Marine Patrol recovered the body of the unknown male.

There are no signs of foul play.  SCMPD Violent Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

 

