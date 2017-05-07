HSGS celebrates four-legged friends with Doggie Carnival

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Sunday, thousands of two and four-legged friends flooded the sidewalks of Forsyth Park for the 17th annual Doggie Carnival.

The fun-filled fido centered afternoon featured games, a “puppy kissing photo booth,” inflatables, swimming pools, and, of course, plenty of dog treats.

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah put on the carnival to raise awareness and money for the organization that helps, treats, and find homes for dogs, cats and other pets. Last year the event netted more than $60,000 for the HSGS.

“We take in more than 2,200 pets a year and our mission is to better the lives of pets and people so we’re concerned about that human animal bond and really making Savannah a great place,” HSGS’s Becca Bruni said.

To take a look at WSAV’s Facebook Live walk-through of the Doggie Carnival, click here.