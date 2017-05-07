Lafayette, LA – The Georgia Southern Eagles split the series against the Rajin’ Cajuns with a win on Saturday. Georgia Southern’s bats were on fire, the Eagles racked up 10 hits against Lafayette for the win. On Sunday the Eagles belted out a season high 5 home runs to beat Lafayette 9-1.
Eagles Belt 5 Home Runs In Series Finale
