Eagles Belt 5 Home Runs In Series Finale

By Published: Updated:

Lafayette, LA – The Georgia Southern Eagles split the series against the Rajin’ Cajuns with a win on Saturday. Georgia Southern’s bats were on fire, the Eagles racked up 10 hits against Lafayette for the win. On Sunday the Eagles belted out a season high 5 home runs to beat Lafayette 9-1.

