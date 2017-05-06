SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Saturday, dozens participated in the annual Race Against Crime.

Starting at Forsyth Park, the race, formerly known as the Azalea Run took participants through the streets of downtown Savannah in a 5K, 10K and 15K course path.

The race was hosted by Savannah CrimeStoppers which allows anyone to call and leave anonymous tips to help solve crimes in the local Savannah area.

“It makes a big difference in the community because if people decide they don’t want to talk to people in law enforcement, for whatever reason, they know they can call CrimeStoppers because they can be anonymous. If they have fear of retribution or if someone would say, ‘Oh, I know you went to the police.’ They don’t have to worry about that when they call CrimeStoppers. Everything is totally anonymous,” Interim Director Pam Rountree said.

After runners crossed the Fleet Feet Savannah finish line, they enjoyed a festival including a photo booth for their dogs as part of the ‘Pooch Patrol.’

The number for Savannah CrimeStoppers is 912-234-2020.