‘Unity in the Community’ honors moms during festival

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

If you’re looking for a unique way to honor your mom, why not head to River Street for a great celebration?

Sharon Butts and Iris Munoz-Sarria join the conversation to talk about Unity in the Community’s special Mother’s Day International Festival.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s