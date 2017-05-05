Police ID teen shot near Windsor Forest Arms apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crime detectives are investigating the shooting of Javari Price, 17, on May 4 in the 12400 block of Largo Drive.

At about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Price suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.