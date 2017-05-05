Our Hometown: Savannah celebrates 41st annual Scottish Games this weekend

It’s been a Celtic tradition since 1976.

Bring the family and enjoy a grand celebration of Scottish Culture!

Tickets are on-sale now for the 41st Annual Savannah Scottish Games this Saturday, May 6 on the campus of Bethesda Academy.

Games start at 9 am with closing ceremonies taking place at 4:30 pm.

Experience Scottish culture firsthand through traditional dancing and athletic competition, entertainment, and Scottish food and ale. You can also peruse the Scottish marketplace or visit the Scottish Clan and heritage information area.

Tickets are $10 general admission in advance online, $12 general admission at the gate, $5 with student or military ID, and free for children 10 and under.

For more information, visit: savannahscottishgames.com