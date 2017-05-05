Our Hometown: Savannah celebrates 41st annual Scottish Games this weekend

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

It’s been a Celtic tradition since 1976.

Bring the family and enjoy a grand celebration of Scottish Culture!

Tickets are on-sale now for the 41st Annual Savannah Scottish Games this Saturday, May 6 on the campus of Bethesda Academy.

Games start at 9 am with closing ceremonies taking place at 4:30 pm.

Experience Scottish culture firsthand through traditional dancing and athletic competition, entertainment, and Scottish food and ale. You can also peruse the Scottish marketplace or visit the Scottish Clan and heritage information area.

Tickets are $10 general admission in advance online, $12 general admission at the gate, $5 with student or military ID, and free for children 10 and under.

For more information, visit: savannahscottishgames.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s