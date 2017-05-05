National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Garden City

The National Weather Service has released a statement that based on their survey today of damage in the vicinity of Garden City in Chatham county that a tornado did touch down just before 6pm yesterday evening.

The survey team from Charleston say based on tree damage… it is consistent with EF1 intensity,,, however a final rating will not be determined until all of the structural damage can be reviewed. EF-1 tornadoes have wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph.

The statement added a final report including path length and wind speed rating will be released Saturday or Sunday.

The information from the National Weather Service was sent just before 7pm this evening.