Local musician Thomas Claxton is hitting all the right notes. Not only has the 28-year-old won “Best Male Rock Vocal” for the past three years from “ROCKwell Unseen Magazine” in LA, he’s also getting attention from around the world. His most recent accomplishment includes seven Indie Music Channel Awards nominations- four of which were with Eric Winbush of Dadd’s Production in Savannah.

They join us to talk about their success in the industry and what lies ahead.

