Local McDonald’s offer giveaway for the new ‘Frork’ fry utensil

GEORGIA (WSAV) – After recently unveiling the Frork, McDonald’s urges local customers to stop by for giveaways and new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich.

To announce the latest additions to the menu, McDonald’s released a YouTube video with Anthony Sullivan. In the video Sullivan asks viewers, “Will the Frork change your life? Probably not. Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure… maybe!”

Following the video announcement, McDonald’s announced that Frorks will be given away on May 5 at select McDonald’s locations nationwide. See where the Frork is offered in the Savannah and surrounding areas:

Metro Savannah:

2701 Montgomery St., Savannah, GA 31405

475 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, GA 31410

4735 US Hwy 80 E, Savannah, GA 31410

246 W. Broughton St., Savannah, GA 31401

4612 Augusta Road, Savannah, GA 31408

1A Gateway Blvd., Savanah, GA 31419

13100 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31419

6740 Waters Blvd., Savannah, GA 31406

600 E. Derenne Ave., Savannah, GA 31405

5724 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah, GA 31405

4306 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405

1935 E. Montgomery Cross Rd., Savannah, GA

Georgia:

200 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, GA 31322

427 S. Columbia St., Rincon, GA 31326

12100 Hwy 144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

203 W. Oglethorpe Hwy 84, Hinesville, GA 31313

801 E.G. Miles Pkwy., Hinesville, GA 31313

460 Northside Dr. E, Statesboro, GA 30458

1215 S. Lewis Street, Metter, GA 3074

806 E. First Street, Vidalia, GA 30474

203 E. Bacon Street, Pembroke, GA 31321

7 North Duvall St., Claxton, GA 30417

412 Musgrove Hwy, Glennville, GA 30417

13689 East Oglethorpe Dr., Midway, GA 31320

I-95 & Highway 251, Darien, GA 31305

35 Montague St., Riceboro, GA 31323

South Carolina:

57 Frampton Dr., Yemassee, SC 29945

108 Hoover St., Hampton, SC 29924

8548 Grahamville Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936

50 New Orleans Rd., HHI, SC 29928

2424 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

14 Discover Dr., Bluffton, SC 29910

177 Sea Island Pkwy, Beaufort, SC 29907

For more information, visit McDonald’s website here.