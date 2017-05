SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Mosquitoes, bees and ticks–oh my. The sounds and stingers of summer in Savannah.

What you wear can make a difference, so dress down. Wear solid-colored clothing – they’re attracted to flamboyant patterns.

And wearing long sleeves and pants rather than shorts adds a lot of protection. And skimp on the perfume and cologne. Insects are attracted to fragrant skin, clothes and hair. Try unscented grooming products.