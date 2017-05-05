Breakdown of how revised healthcare act could affect you

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WSAV) – President Trump touts a legislative victory after a revised healthcare act passes the House. Let’s take a look at how the revised healthcare act could affect you.

Republicans say it will lower the price you pay for healthcare.

Children can remain on their parents’ plan until the age of 26.

The bill also prohibits caps on annual and lifetime coverage.

And it removes penalties for not having health insurance.

But it also weakens coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.

The bill proposes setting aside an additional $8 billion over five years to help states cover those who may be subject to higher insurance rates because they’ve had a lapse in coverage. That’s on top of about $100 billion over a decade for states to help people afford coverage and stabilize insurance markets.

Experts say the problem is that the money is unlikely to guarantee an affordable alternative for those who get coverage under a popular provision of the Affordable Care Act. Under that provision, insurers can’t reject people or charge higher rates based on their health.

The House approved the bill Thursday by a vote of 217-213. There were 20 GOP defections.

The bill is now headed to the Senate for approval, but some Senators are already talking about preventing some of the House bill’s Medicaid cuts. Some don’t like its easing of Obama coverage requirements on insurers, and others think its tax credits must be redirected toward lower-income people.