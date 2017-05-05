Arrest of alleged aggravated assault suspect yields guns, drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – On Apr. 22, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Strategic Investigation Unit (SIU) initiated a traffic stop in the area of Derenne Avenue and White Bluff Road. The car fled and intentionally struck a police vehicle.

The driver, Joseph Gentry, 32, ran from the car, leaving behind a large amount of a controlled substance.

SIU secured warrants for Gentry, and were successful in arresting him on May 3 around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 32nd Street. During the execution of a search warrant at Gentry’s home, more drugs were found, along with a stolen firearm.

Gentry was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and additional drug-related and traffic offenses.