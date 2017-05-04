Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market partners with Molly McGuire’s for annual fundraiser

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:


The Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market will host its annual fundraiser Friday, May 19. The family friendly event featuring a delicious low country boil, live music, and silent auction takes place at Molly McGuire’s.

TICKETS:
Tickets are $30 per person and grant the ticket holder access to a plate of shrimp, Spanky’s original chicken fingers and a signature cocktail. Ticket holders can make their plate anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Only 100 tickets are available

WHEN:
Friday, May 19, 2017
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE:
Molly McGuire’s
216 Johnny Mercer Boulevard #1 Savannah, GA 31410

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s