Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market partners with Molly McGuire’s for annual fundraiser



The Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market will host its annual fundraiser Friday, May 19. The family friendly event featuring a delicious low country boil, live music, and silent auction takes place at Molly McGuire’s.

TICKETS:

Tickets are $30 per person and grant the ticket holder access to a plate of shrimp, Spanky’s original chicken fingers and a signature cocktail. Ticket holders can make their plate anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Only 100 tickets are available

WHEN:

Friday, May 19, 2017

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE:

Molly McGuire’s

216 Johnny Mercer Boulevard #1 Savannah, GA 31410