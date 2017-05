In a first of its kind collaboration, the Savannah College of Art and Design introduced “The Buzz” — a multi-camera half-hour comedy produced in front of a live studio audience.

It’s about a group of 20-somethings finding their way in a post-graduate world.

Andra Reeve-Rabb, Dean for the School of Entertainment Arts, and Mark Tymchyshyn, chair of SCAD’s performing arts department joins the conversation to talk about what it takes to make the sitcom come to life.