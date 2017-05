Savannah, GA (WSAV) — The Chatham County Board of Public Education has identified Dr. Ann Levett as the Superintendent finalist.

With the retirement of longstanding Superintendent, Dr. Thomas B. Lockamy, Jr. coming at the end of this school year, the board has been interviewing candidates for the position.

They announced this decision Thursday evening.

The board will vote to make the decision final at a special meeting May 22.