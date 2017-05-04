Update: SCMPD locates subject wanted for questioning

UPDATE: SCMPD says James Green has been located.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are asking for the public’s assistance locating a male subject for questioning in reference to an ongoing Violent Crimes investigation.

James Green, 24, is a black male with brown hair and a beard. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is known to frequent the 2800 block of Capital Street and areas in East Savannah.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.