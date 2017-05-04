Ringling’s final circus to be on Facebook Live

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus began in the 19th century. But it will broadcast its final show on the most 21st century of channels: Facebook Live.

The company told The Associated Press this week that the final performance of the “greatest show on earth” on May 21 will be streamed live on the social media network and on the circus website.

Feld Entertainment owns the iconic circus. Earlier this year, the company announced that it was closing up its circus tent for good in May.

The circus’s decline happened due to a variety of factors. Declining attendance, combined with high operating costs, changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.

The final show will take place in Uniondale, New York, and will be broadcast in its entirety.