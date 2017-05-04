Our Hometown: Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy hosts covered dish supper

You’re invited to take part in what may be the Biggest and Best Covered Dish Supper in the area!

Bring your family… your friends, a BIG covered dish to share… and a bottle of wine if you’d like… or you can pay $5 at the door… and help Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy celebrate 39 years of building relationships in our community.

The program gets underway Tuesday, May 9, at Savannah Station.

Social hour begins at 5:30

The evening wraps up with stories from Citizen Advocacy Relationships.

To volunteer for the evening, give Ashley a call at 912-236-5798, or email: ashleyobrien@savannahcitizenadvocacy.org

