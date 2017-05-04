Murder in Jasper County called an ambush

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Ambushed and robbed, right outside his home, shot and killed right on his front porch. Now Jasper County Sheriffs are looking for answers into their third homicide of 2017.

The crime happened early Tuesday morning, May 2, in the Wagon Branch community of Tillman in Jasper County.

40-year-old Jamol Horton was found inside this home on Oak Park Road.

Right now sheriff’s say there could be one or more suspects. What they do know is the victim came out of the house to go to work and according to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus, the suspects were waiting for the victim, they robbed him then shot him.

I talked to neighbors off camera who say they were surprised anything like this would happen here.

Sheriff Malphrus tells me there’s very little known about this case right now that’s why he’s looking for the public’s help to get some answers into Horton and who may exactly have committed this crime.

If you do know anything about this case, whether it’s a suspect or the victim, call Jasper County Sheriffs right away or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-crime-SC.