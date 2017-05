SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you catch our new anchor Ben Katko this morning on Coastal Sunrise?

Ben will join Kim Gusby as the new co-anchor on Coastal Sunrise beginning on May 5.

He is from Pennsylvania and most recently has been the night reporter and fill-in anchor at WXIX in Cincinnati. He received his Bachelor Degree in Journalism from the University of West Virginia.

Ben and his wife have a 10-month old son and are happy to join us here in Savannah.