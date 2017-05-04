Man indicted for allegedly making meth in front of children

Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested Nicholas Fletcher Monday on six counts of felony charges. He was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly making meth while his children were in the home.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says Fletcher and his family were evicted from their home on Poplar Street in Bloomingdale back in 2015.  The landlord says she found evidence that someone had been making meth.

A judge issued a bench warrant for Fletcher’s arrest in 2015, but he wasn’t arrested until Monday.

He remains behind bars without bond on charges of Possession of Substance to Manufacture Meth, Tampering with Evidence and Manufacturing Meth in the Presence of Children.

 

