Man charged with Food Mart armed robbery

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Clerks at the S&S Food Mart on Delesseps Avenue were the victims of an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Police say Quentin Wright, 34, was taken into custody immediately after the crime.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

He also haw two outstanding warrants in Chatham County.

Investigators say this is type of outcome they like to see.

“Last night, our officers used a focused, coordinated approach to remove a violent offender from the streets,” says Captain Lenny Gunther. “Because of their efforts, Wright cannot continue to cause social harm in our city.”

