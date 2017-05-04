ICE removes Honduran man wanted for machete murders

ATLANTA, Ga. (ICE) – A Honduran man unlawfully present in the United States, who is wanted for the murder of two men in his home country, was removed from the United States Monday by deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Francisco Escobar-Orellana is wanted in Honduras pursuant to a May 2005 arrest warrant for allegedly hacking two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in 1993. Mr. Escobar subsequently unlawfully entered the United States at an unknown time/place.

Mr. Escobar was arrested by ICE ERO deportation officers Feb. 21 morning near his Hope Mills, North Carolina, residence during a targeted enforcement operation in concert with ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents. A federal immigration judge subsequently ordered Mr. Escobar removed from the United States March 23.

ERO Atlanta deportation officers transferred Mr. Escobar from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, to the Columbus Metropolitan Airport where Mr. Escobar was then removed Monday via an ICE Air operations flight to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Upon arrival, Mr. Escobar was transferred into Honduran law enforcement custody.