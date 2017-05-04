House expected to vote on GOP healthcare bill today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The House of Representatives is set to vote on the GOP healthcare bill today, May 4.

The scheduled vote follows weeks of efforts by Republicans to unite the conservative and moderate wings of their party on healthcare.

If successful, it could give President Donald Trump the legislative victory he’s been looking for.

“We’re gonna pass it, we’re gonna pass it. Let’s be optimistic about life!” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Majority Leader.

Optimism is needed as the House of Representatives prepares to vote Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Word of Thursday’s planned vote comes on the heels of an 11th-hour deal amid a flurry of activity in the nation’s capital Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence spent hours on Capitol Hill.

The president met with two key lawmakers who were opposed to the bill.

Congressmen Fred Upton and Billy Long changing their votes from “no” to “yes.”

after Trump committed to backing an amendment adding $8 billion over five years for high-risk pools and patients with pre-existing conditions.

Some worry that’s not even close to enough money to cover those patients.

Rep. Billy Long of Missouri said, “We’re here announcing with this addition that we brought to the president and sold him on and over an hour meeting in here with him, that we’re both yes’s on the bill.”

This announcement follows weeks of House GOP efforts to persuade moderates concerned that the bill would erode many of the protections under Obamacare.

Some Republicans say the compromise still hasn’t done enough, and unlike the last effort to repeal Obamacare, members won’t have a CBO score to help understand the bill’s potential impact on this critically important sector of the American economy.

And democrats like House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi are slamming the plan.

Pelosi said, “Trump-Care means heart-stopping premium increases for Americans and anything from asthma to cancer and the list goes on.”