Georgia, South Carolina lawmakers vote mostly along party lines for healthcare bill

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a replacement of the Affordable Care Act Thursday.
It’s called the American Health Care Act. This comes six weeks after House leaders didn’t have enough votes to pass an earlier version of the bill. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Georgia representatives who voted yes:
1st District—Buddy Carter—Republican—Pooler
3rd District—Drew Ferguson—Republican—West Point
8th District—Austin Scott—Republican—Augusta
10th District—Jody Hice—Republican—Atlanta
11th District—Barry Loudermilk—Repubican—Riverdale
12th District—Rick Allen—Republican—Augusta
14th District—Tom Graves—Republican—North Georgia
Georgia representatives who voted no:
2nd District—Sanford Bishop Jr.—Democrat—Albany
4th District—Henry Johnson Jr.—Democrat—DeKalb County
5th District—John Lewis—Democrat—Atlanta
7th District–Rob Woodall—Republican—Peachtree Corners
9th District—Doug Collins—Republican—Gainesville
13TH District—David Scott—Democrat—Atlanta
6th District: vacant
South Carolina representatives who voted yes:
1st District—Mark Sanford—Republican—Lowcountry
2nd District—Joe Wilson—Republican—Charleston
3rd District—Jeff Duncan—Republican—Laurens
4th District—Trey Gowdy—Republican—Greenville
7th District—Tom Rice—Republican—Florence/Myrtle Beach
South Carolina representatives who voted no:
6th District—Jim Clyburn—Democrat—Columbia
5th District: Vacant