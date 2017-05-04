Georgia, South Carolina lawmakers vote mostly along party lines for healthcare bill

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a replacement of the Affordable Care Act Thursday.

It’s called the American Health Care Act. This comes six weeks after House leaders didn’t have enough votes to pass an earlier version of the bill. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Georgia representatives who voted yes:

1st District—Buddy Carter—Republican—Pooler

3rd District—Drew Ferguson—Republican—West Point

8th District—Austin Scott—Republican—Augusta

10th District—Jody Hice—Republican—Atlanta

11th District—Barry Loudermilk—Repubican—Riverdale

12th District—Rick Allen—Republican—Augusta

14th District—Tom Graves—Republican—North Georgia

Georgia representatives who voted no:

2nd District—Sanford Bishop Jr.—Democrat—Albany

4th District—Henry Johnson Jr.—Democrat—DeKalb County

5th District—John Lewis—Democrat—Atlanta

7th District–Rob Woodall—Republican—Peachtree Corners

9th District—Doug Collins—Republican—Gainesville

13TH District—David Scott—Democrat—Atlanta

6th District: vacant

South Carolina representatives who voted yes:

1st District—Mark Sanford—Republican—Lowcountry

2nd District—Joe Wilson—Republican—Charleston

3rd District—Jeff Duncan—Republican—Laurens

4th District—Trey Gowdy—Republican—Greenville

7th District—Tom Rice—Republican—Florence/Myrtle Beach

South Carolina representatives who voted no:

6th District—Jim Clyburn—Democrat—Columbia

5th District: Vacant