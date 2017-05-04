FUGITIVE FILES: Wanted Sex Offender on the Run

Fugitive Files and Chatham County Sheriff’s need your help finding a convicted sex offender, on the run again.

38 Year old Robert Shearhouse was convicted of Statutory Rape in 2006.

He has a variety of previous charges in his past, including failure to register as a sex offender. That’s what he’s wanted for again this time.

He hasn’t reported in to the Sheriff’s Office since February.

“He may have more contacts now, he knows the areas where we have caught him before,” explains Investigator Dawn Renzler of the Chatham County Sheriff’s SORT team. “He will try to avoid those areas where we are known to look for him at. He may try different areas where he could go that we are not aware of.”

Robert Shearhouse is 6’3″ 200 pounds with various tattoos on his body.

He may be in Effingham County or in the area of Salt Creek Road.

If you can help find him call Chatham County Sheriff’s or Crimestoppers at (912)234-2020.

Remember all calls are anonymus and if yours leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.