SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team arrested Nicholas Fletcher Monday, May 1, just after 5 p.m.

News 3 has confirmed he’s charged with six counts of felony charges including: Possession of Substance to Manufacture Meth, Tampering with Evidence and Manufacturing Meth in the Presence of Children.

