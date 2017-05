SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Singer/songwriter Phil Vassar is bringing his award winning music to Savannah on Friday, May 5th. His new American Soul title cut single has been picked up by the USO for this year’s tour.

He tells us about his love for the military and why he can’t wait to make it back to the Hostess City.

Vassar plays The Stage on Bay this Friday, May 5th. Tickets are still available at SavConcerts.com.