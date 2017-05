BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The woman involved in the deadly crash on Lady’s Island has been identified as Susan Shaffer, 40. Shaffer was a resident of Beaufort.

The fatal accident occurred yesterday on Highway 21 in the area of Cougar Drive. The Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office (BCSO) was there to shutdown traffic.

Investigation of the crash has been turned over to South Carolina Highway Patrol.