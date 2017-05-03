Victim identified in Colleton County fatal accident

Colleton County (WSAV) – Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a weekend accident in Colleton County.

Officials say 72-year-old Woodrow Sutton of Green Cove Springs, Florida died in the crash around 9:45 Sunday morning on I-95 North near mile marker 49.

We’re told Sutton’s vehicle and someone driving a pickup collided, causing his vehicle to lose control and slam into a tree.

Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in his vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle checked okay according to emergency personnel.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident.