Victim identified in Colleton County fatal accident

By Published:

Colleton County (WSAV) – Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a weekend accident in Colleton County.

Officials say 72-year-old Woodrow Sutton of Green Cove Springs, Florida died in the crash around 9:45 Sunday morning on I-95 North near mile marker 49.

We’re told Sutton’s vehicle and someone driving a pickup collided, causing his vehicle to lose control and slam into a tree.

Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in his vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle checked okay according to emergency personnel.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s