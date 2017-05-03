School worker arrested for punching student in the face

(SAVANNAH) A mom says a school worker’s assault on her son in Chatham County is caught on camera. Jermaine Hall was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly hitting a student in the face. He is free on bond tonight. Tyanik Stevens says the incident involving her son occurred in building 300 on the campus of Groves High School, where the Building Bridges Middle School Academy is located. That’s where her son attends alternative school. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Police Department started their investigation April18th, the day of the altercation between Hall and 13 year old Tyjawan Stevens.

The 7th grader says Hall became enraged because Hall believed Stevens was misquoting him to another student. Stevens says Hall was so close to him that Hall’s spit was flying in his face. Stevens says when he tried to put distance between himself and the Hall, out of nowhere, Hall punched him in the face. Chatham County jail records show Hall was arrested and brought into the jail o n Monday, may first, with the lone charge of simple battery. The SCCPSS police department led the investigation and made the arrest. Ms. Stevens says she doesn’t understand why it took so long to make an arrest and why Hall isn’t charged with assault, considering the video evidence. She says her attorney advised against an on-camera interview and would not say if she plans legal action in the wake of the incident. Right now, Hall is free on $1,300 dollars bond.

A spokeswoman for the school board confirms Hall’s arrest, but can’t release any other information at this time since the investigation is ongoing. Right now there is no word if Hall is back on the job at the school. Stevens says she has pulled her son out of the Building Bridges Middle School Academy.