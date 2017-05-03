Savannah Children’s Museum to Host Fifth Bug Fest Event

SAVANNAH, GA – May 1, 2017 –Savannah Children’s Museum invites the public to attend Bug Fest 2017, the annual family-friendly celebration buzzing with bug crafts, activities and workshops. The event will be held Saturday, May 27th from 10 am to 4pm at Savannah Children’s Museum, 655 Louisville Rd. Savannah, GA 31401.

“We are thrilled to see Bug Fest grow each year with new and returning partners to help us educate our visitors about bugs, insects, insectivores, and more!” said Jessica Paterson, Savannah Children’s Museum’s Operations Supervisor. “Spring is the perfect time in Savannah to get outside with your family and learn about bugs’ and insects’ important role in the ecosystem, while having fun.”

This year, discover the importance of bees and other natural pollinators with the Coastal Empire Beekeeper’s Association, learn about insectivores with Oatland Island Wildlife Center, enter our Insectarium with Armstrong State University’s Entomology class, meet some friendly reptiles from Georgia Reptile Society, try Bug Yoga for kids led by Yogi Palz and become a member of the Eat-A-Bug club with “Tails of the Lowcountry.”

Savannah Children’s Museum educators will also be delivering programs and activities related to bugs and many other crawly creatures throughout the event.

The Naked Dog food truck will be on Sugar Beet Bluff, just outside of Savannah Children’s Museum’s entrance with delicious hot dogs, snacks and Italian Ice for purchase.

Admission to Bug Fest is included in the cost of regular admission to Savannah Children’s Museum, $7.50 for all guests 18 months and older. This event is FREE for Coastal Heritage Society members.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences for the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic resources of coastal Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.