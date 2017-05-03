Playground safety

(WSAV) – If you take your kids to a playground, check it out first. Check for broken equipment, bolts or other hardware that might be a hazard.

Is there a protective ground cover? Wood chips, mulch, shredded tires or rubber mats?

According to the National Safety Council nearly 80 percent of playground injuries are caused by falls.

Don’t let the kids get burned this summer. Check the slides and other surfaces to make sure they are not scorching hot.

The best advice is to make sure you are always watching.