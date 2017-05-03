Playground safety

By Published: Updated:

(WSAV) – If you take your kids to a playground, check it out first. Check for broken equipment, bolts or other hardware that might be a hazard.

Is there a protective ground cover? Wood chips, mulch, shredded tires or rubber mats?

According to the National Safety Council nearly 80 percent of playground injuries are caused by falls.

Don’t let the kids get burned this summer. Check the slides and other surfaces to make sure they are not scorching hot.

The best advice is to make sure you are always watching.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s