Our Hometown: Inaugural Taraya Garvin Memorial Basketball Shoot Out Saturday, May 6

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

She’s being remembered as a shining light and an inspiration to those who knew her.

Last November, 16-year-old Toraya Garvin lost her battle with leukemia.

This weekend, area athletes are preparing to ‘play for a purpose’ as the Toraya Jai Garvin Foundation presents its inaugural Toraya Garvin Memorial Basketball Shoot Out!

There will be lots of activities including a 3 point competition, 2 ball competition, and 3 on 3 competition.

The event gets underway this Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 6 pm in the Jenkins High School gymnasium- 1800 DeRenne Avenue.

Admission is $5 per person.

All proceeds will go towards the Toraya Jai Garvin Foundation Scholarship Fund.

For more information, visit: TeamToraya.org.

