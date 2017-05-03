Lip Sync-O de Mayo hits El-Rocko Lounge Thursday Night! Are you ready?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first installment in the Original Savannah Lip Sync Qualifying Battles is Thursday, May 4th at El Rocko Lounge. The Lip Sync-o de Mayo winner secures a guaranteed spot in next year’s Lip Syn Battle & a shot at the Championship Belt.

Only 12 spots are available and many contestants are already signed up. It’s free to enter and to get in. Votes are a $1 each. The contestant with the biggest pot at the end of the night wins.

You can pre-register on the Original Savannah Lip Sync Battle’s page on Facebook. Important note: If you pre-register, you must arrive and sign in by 6:45 p.m. or you forfeit your spot.

You have three more chances to qualify. A second Lip Sync Battle qualifier will be crowned at McDonough’s Restaurant & Lounge on July 2. Another will be named at Huc-A-Poo’s at the end of the summer and one at Ghost Coast Distillery in October.

Proceeds go to support The Leukemia Lymphoma Society and its Light The Night Campaign.