GOP scrambles to achieve health care reform

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Is the GOP health care reform plan on the brink of collapse? CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports that on Capitol Hill, arms are being twisted and phone calls are being made. The White House and GOP leadership are desperate to make the “Obamacare” replacement happen this time around.

President Trump says “It’s time,” but does he have the votes?

The White House ratcheting up pressure on house Republicans to vote on the Obamacare replacement bill before Congress goes on recess Friday.

Vice President Pence is spending the last two days on Capitol Hill helping GOP leadership scramble for votes to reach the magic number needed to pass–216.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says, “We’re making very good progress with our members and our president has been instrumental in that.”

One Senior White House official says the administration is hoping for a Thursday vote– but the numbers show the new bill is on life support making it look less and less likely there will be a vote at all.

Rep. Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania says, “No, I don’t think it’s as good as it needs to be to get there.”

Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania says, “The bill in its current form is problematic for a few reasons.”

One of the key sticking points sparking party infighting between moderates and conservatives: how patients with pre-existing conditions would be covered.

A new amendment to the bill allows states to opt out of coverage for those patients.

President Trump raised more questions when suggesting in an interview that the bill isn’t yet in its final form.

Despite the chaos surrounding this crucial piece of legislation promised by Republicans for years, the president says the bill “will be great.”

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “It’s been getting better and better and better. And, someone said the people voting for Trump aren’t getting good–they’re gonna get the greatest. These are the greatest people. We’re either gonna have a great plan or I’m not signing it.”